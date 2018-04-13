Miko’s Italian Ice opens for the season Friday

Miko’s Italian Ice opens for the season Friday, a sure sign that spring has arrived in Chicago.

Miko’s has shops in Logan Square (2236 N. Sacramento Ave.), Bucktown (1846 N. Damen Ave.), and Irving Park (4125 N. Kimball Ave.). All three stores open at 2 p.m. Friday. The shops are closed for the winter each year.

“We had actually promoted an April 7th opener this year, but like the Cubs, we had had to reschedule. Last year we opened April 8th and one year we even opened in March around St. Patrick’s day due to 80 degree temps,” owner Zach Roombos said.

The shops will open all of April, weather permitting. By May, the shops will be open daily until October.

Miko’s offers over 25 rotating, dairy-free flavors.

This is Miko’s 21st season in business.