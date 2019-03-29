Chicago woman charged after leaving infant in car in Northbrook

A Chicago woman was charged after leaving her 2-year-old in a car for nearly an hour last week in north suburban Northbrook.

Milena J. Spencer, 40, of Lincoln Park, was charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment, according to Northbrook police.

About 1:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of an infant sitting alone in a car in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 100 block Skokie Boulevard, police said.

When officers arrived, Spencer told them she had only left the child alone for a short time, police said. However, security at the strip mall later told police that she was gone for more than 40 minutes.

Spencer was then arrested and charged before being released on an $150 bond, police said.

Officers also informed officials with the Department of Chid and Family Services about Spencer’s arrest, police said. A DCFS spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.