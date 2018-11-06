Millennial voters flood polls in Chicago for highest voter turnout since 1986

Young voters help put Chicago on pace to reach nearly 56 percent total voter turnout — the highest number the city has witnessed since 1986.| AP Photo/John Raoux

The polls were packed Tuesday in Chicago for midterm elections in large part because of young voters setting the pace for a nearly 56 percent total voter turnout — the highest number the city has witnessed since 1986.

As of 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6, a total of 239,000 ballots were cast by voters between the ages of 18-34 in Chicago, according to Chicago Board of Election Commissioners spokesman Jim Allen.

The unofficial voter turnout, 55.6 percent, excludes the ballots that have yet to arrive by mail.

“There was a significant shift since the primary,” Allen explained. “We did not see these high numbers of young people voting, particularly by mail.

“Early voting grew by 96 percent,” he said. “While voting by mail increased by 176 percent, with women voting overall slightly more than men via mail.”