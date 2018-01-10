Milt Rosenberg, cerebral radio host heard on WGN for decades, dead at 92

Cerebral Chicago radio personality Milt Rosenberg has died at 92.

Mr. Rosenberg hosted “Extension 720” for decades on WGN Radio, where his incisive questioning and thoughtful comments offered a respite from angry, noisy talk radio shows.

His death Tuesday from pneumonia was reported by Daily Herald media blogger Robert Feder and WGN.

“He was a polymath, a perceptive analyst and a keen questioner,” according to his friend, attorney Joseph A. Morris.

A New York native, Mr. Rosenberg earned a doctorate in psychology from the University of Michigan and taught at the University of Chicago, Yale University, The Ohio State University, Dartmouth University and the Naval War College, according to Feder and WGN.