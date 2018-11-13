Milwaukee Avenue closure in Logan Square to begin Wednesday

A view down North Milwaukee Avenue, one of the main streets that runs through Avondale. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

About a half-mile strip of Milwaukee Avenue will be shut down in the Logan Square neighborhood starting Wednesday morning for a major three-week sewage project.

The thoroughfare will be blocked off at 5 a.m. between Central Park Avenue and Diversey Avenue on the Northwest Side, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Water Management.

Full closure of the six blocks will last a week, the water department said. After that, the street will reopen with restricting parking for about another two weeks.

The water department said the street closure is because the city is installing “critical new sewer infrastructure.”

Drivers are advised to detour via Central Park Avenue and Diversey Avenue, the water department said. Delays should be expected.