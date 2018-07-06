Milwaukee man charged with fatally shooting man he was visiting in Avondale

A Wisconsin man was ordered held without bail Friday after being brought back to Chicago to face a murder charge in a shooting that happened nearly three months ago on the Northwest Side.

Jesus Gonzalez-Silva, 33, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Ohr, whose Avondale neighborhood home Gonzalez-Silva was staying at on April 11 when Ohr was shot multiple times in the head, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Gonzalez-Silva, who lives in Milwaukee, came to visit Ohr and a 25-year-old woman he was living with on April 10 at their apartment in the 3100 block of West Belmont, Assistant State’s Attorney Jaqueline Marquardt said during a hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. All three knew each other previously.

Shortly after midnight April 11, the woman heard gunshots coming from a bedroom that Gonzalez-Silva and Ohr had gone into, Marquardt said. The woman, who was in the living room with another witness, ran to the bedroom and tried to get inside, but found the door was blocked.

When she was able to push the door open, she saw Gonzalez-Silva standing in front of her and Ohr laying across the bed bleeding from his head, Marquardt said. Gonzalez-Silva then pointed a gun at the woman and fired it twice. Neither bullet struck her.

The other witness who was at the apartment saw Gonzalez-Silva shoot at the woman and ran from the apartment and called police, Marquardt said. The woman ran to a bathroom and shut herself inside. Gonzalez-Silva kicked in the door and fired once more, but missed striking her again.

She pleaded for her life and Gonzalez-Silva went back into the bedroom, took a lockbox and Ohr’s cellphone and left, Marquardt said.

Ohr was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gonzalez-Silva was taken into custody by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service on April 19, Marquardt said. When he was arrested, agents recovered a lockbox like the one taken from Ohr’s room and a 9mm handgun.

Gonzalez-Silva was brought back to Chicago in police custody Thursday.

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. ordered Gonzales-Silva held without bail. His next court date was scheduled for July 26.