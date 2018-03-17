Minivan crashes into squad car, injures two officers and driver in Englewood

Two Chicago Police officers and a driver were injured Saturday night when a minivan crashed into a squad car in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 8 p.m., officers in a marked squad car were traveling north on Steward Avenue when they were struck by a Pontiac minivan going east on 63rd Street, Chicago Police said.

The two officers were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with minor injuries, police said.

The 28-year-old driver of the minivan was taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries, police said. He was cited for failing to stop at a red light, and for driving without a license or insurance.