Minivan-driving mother of 3 charged with murder in Austin shooting: prosecutors

A 39-year-old mother is facing a first-degree murder charge for her alleged role in an Austin neighborhood shooting last month.

Tawayna Gordon’s court-appointed public defender said the mother of three children — ages 22, 19 and 10 — had “very limited resources” and asked for a reasonable bail to be set during a hearing Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Judge Stephanie Miller denied Gordon bail.

About 7:30 a.m. April 29, Gordon drove two people to an alley near the 4800 block of West Monroe, where the pair chased and shot 23-year-old Jemarion Jackson, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jackson was walking east on Monroe Street toward Cicero Avenue when Gordon pulled her 2017 Dodge Journey minivan into an alley on Cicero along Jackson’s path, prosecutors said.

The two passengers got out of the minivan and walked up to Jackson, who immediately began running toward Cicero, prosecutors said. One of the attackers fired at Jackson, striking him in the chest.

The other person who chased Jackson was also struck in the back by a bullet during the incident, prosecutors said.

Police previously identified him as a 37-year-old man.

Prosecutors said Gordon waited until they returned and drove the wounded attacker to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

Paramedics arrived and Jackson was also taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Chicago Police said no one else was in custody in connection with the shooting as of Thursday.

Gordon’s minivan was found ablaze near her home in the Lawndale neighborhood hours after the shooting, authorities said. Surveillance cameras recorded images of Gordon driving the minivan from the shooting location to Stroger Hospital and then in the direction of her home.

She later admitted to being the driver when interviewed by investigators, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said they could not discuss the case further on Thursday.

Gordon’s next court date was scheduled for June 11.