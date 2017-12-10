Minnesota couple accused of making up robbery story released by judge

A Minnesota couple facing felony charges for making up a story about being robbed at knifepoint in the Loop was ordered released from jail Sunday by a Cook County judge.

Katie Mager and Ryan Reiersgaard, both 27 and charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct for making the false report, apologized for their actions but diverged in how much they shared with police about their misdeed, prosecutors said.

Reiersgaard told detectives the whole thing was Mager’s idea and he didn’t know what her motives were, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Carlson said in court Sunday.

Mager didn’t speak to detectives, other than to say she was sorry for her actions, Carlson said.

Mager lives in Apple Valley, Minnesota, while Reiersgaard lives in Burnsville, Minnesota, both suburbs of Minneapolis.

Judge Sophia Atcherson released the duo on $10,000 personal recognizance bonds, meaning each promised to appear at their next court date or be on the hook for the money.

They were charged after they “voluntarily admitted to fabricating a robbery and falsifying a police report,” police said.

The couple initially told investigators that they were using their GPS about 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Columbus when it routed them to Lower Wacker Drive, where three people approached and robbed them, police said. Police later determined that the incident never occurred, and the two were taken into custody.

The pair claimed that their supposedly stolen property included a wedding ring valued at $12,000, a suitcase purse worth $3,000, a MacBook Air laptop valued at $2,000, a $300 suitcase and an iPad mini worth $150, police said.