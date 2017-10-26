Minnesota man charged with stealing city water truck

A Minnesota man faces a felony charge after he allegedly stole a city of Chicago water truck Wednesday morning in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Jacob Brian Barth, 32, of Howard Lake, Minnesota, was charged with vehicular hijacking in connection with the incident, according to Chicago Police.

About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a city worker got out of his truck in the 4700 block of South Princeton to check potholes and Barth jumped inside the truck, police said.

The city worker and Barth briefly fought for control of the truck, but Barth was able to drive off, police said. The city worker was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor cuts to his hand.

The truck was equipped with GPS and was tracked to 108th Street and Michigan Avenue, where Barth was taken into custody without incident less than 20 minutes later, police said.