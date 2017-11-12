Minnesota man with dementia missing while visiting daughter in Chicago

Police are looking for a 66-year-old Minnesota man with dementia who went missing Friday while in town to visit his daughter in the Noble Square neighborhood.

Jeffery Brauche was last seen in the 1300 block of North Bosworth, according to Chicago Police. He was wearing a blue winter jacket, brown leather shoes, a blue-and-red Minnesota Twins winter hat and glasses.

Brauche was described as a 6-foot white man with a light complexion, white hair and green eyes, police said. He weights between 160 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brauche’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.