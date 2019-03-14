‘Minor fire’ suspends Blue Line service from Damen to UIC-Halsted

The Chicago Transit Authority has suspended service on parts of the Blue Line because of a fire near the Division station in Wicker Park.

Service was suspended between the Damen and UIC-Halsted stations about 1:20 p.m. because of a “minor fire at track level near Division,” according to a service alert from the CTA.

Trains are only operating between O’Hare and Damen and between UIC-Halsted and Forest Park, the CTA said. Affected riders are encouraged to the No. 8 Halsted, No. 49 Western and No. 56 Milwaukee buses as alternate routes.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said power to the tracks was shut off in both directions after someone reported smelling smoke.

Further details were not immediately available, but he said no injuries have been reported.