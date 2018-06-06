Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Lake View

A missing 11-year-old girl was last seen Wednesday morning in Lake View, according to Chicago Police.

Christian Kedir was reported missing after she was last seen about 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Kenmore Avenue, police said. She was described as a 4-foot-2, 92-pound black girl with a light complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a dark-colored jacket, light-colored pants, a light-colored backpack and her hair was in a ponytail, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.