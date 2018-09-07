Missing 12-year-old boy last seen in West Garfield Park

A 12-year-old boy was reported missing Friday after he was last seen five days ago in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Jakown Brown was last seen Monday in the 4400 block of West Van Buren Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Brown is known to frequent Hefferan Elementary School at 4409 W. Wilcox and the 300 block of South Kildare, according to police. He was described as black, about 5-foot and 95 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.