Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Roseland

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen Monday in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

Demetrius Cole was last seen walking in the 11300 block of South Calumet, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Cole was described as 5-foot-6, about 115 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray skull-cap, green sweater, light-colored blue jeans and silver Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Police said he is often seen near 111th Street and Vernon Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.