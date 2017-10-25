Missing 13-year-old girl last seen leaving South Side school

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving school last week in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Eushauna Dotson-Powell, who also goes by “Shauna,” was last seen leaving school Thursday in the 8500 block of South Wood Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Dotson-Powell is described as a 5-foot-4, 120-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing her uniform, which consists of navy blue pants, a white shirt, a black jacket with a white stripe and white and blue gym shoes with no shoestrings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-9274 or 911.