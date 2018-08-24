Missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Chicago

A 14-year-old boy was reported missing Friday after he was last seen in the South Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Armani Harbin was last seen Thursday in the 3000 block of East 81st Street, according to Chicago police.

Harbin was described as a 145-pound, 5-foot-9 black boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said. The left side of his face has a large rash.

He was last seen in a white T-shirt and denim jeans, police said. He is known to hang out near 8300 S. Burley Ave. and South Buffalo Avenue in The Bush neighborhood.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.