Missing 18-year-old Austin man with autism, limited verbal skills returns home

An 18-year-old man with autism reported missing in early January from the West Side Austin neighborhood safely returned home.

Quinton Hunt had last been seen Jan. 3 when he left his home in the 1500 block of North Linder and didn’t return, according to Chicago Police.

Hunt returned home Jan. 8 and was unharmed, police said Wednesday. Authorities had said on Jan. 15 that there was no update on Hunt’s whereabouts.