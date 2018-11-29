Missing 18-year-old woman last seen in Gresham

An 18-year-old woman was reported missing Thursday from the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Francia Graham was last seen Tuesday near the 8300 block of South Peoria, according to Chicago police.

Graham was described as a 5-foot-8, 120-pound black woman with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black, full-lenth coat with a hood, Burgundy-colored sweatshirt and pants and beige Timberland boots.

Police noted that Graham is bi-polar and frequents the 6400 block of South Artesian and the 7900 block of South State.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.