Missing 22-year-old woman last seen in Gold Coast

A 22-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday after she was last seen days earlier in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Daniela Forero was last seen Monday in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

Forero may appear confused, police said. She was described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.