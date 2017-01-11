Missing 24-year-old man last seen leaving Holy Cross Hospital

A missing 24-year-old man was last seen leaving Holy Cross Hospital about two weeks ago in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood.

Julian Grange, nicknamed “J,” was last seen Oct. 16 when he left the hospital, located at 2701 W. 68th St., according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Grange was described as a black man, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with brown eyes, a short, black afro and a medium complexion, police said. He has “WWR” marked on his left forearm and “MEDUSA” on his left shoulder.

He was last seen wearing black and white sweatpants, black gym shoes, a black “Army” hat, a “Hyde Park” T-shirt and a brown, long-sleeve zip up sweater.

If located, call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.