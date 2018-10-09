Missing 24-year-old woman last seen in Washington Park

A 24-year-old woman reported missing by Chicago police on Tuesday was last seen in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Naon Davis, who also goes by Nay-Nay, was last seen Wednesday in the 5900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police.

Davis, described as a black woman with short, blonde hair, brown eyes, about 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds, was last seen wearing a dark jacket and black leggings, police said.

Police also released a second photo of Davis showing her with a different hairstyle.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.