Missing 24-year-old woman last seen tending bar 2 days ago in Joliet

A 24-year-old woman has been reported missing after she was last seen leaving her job tending bar Monday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Kaitlyn M. Kearns was reported missing about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday by her father, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

Kearns was last seen about 1:30 a.m. leaving her job at Woody’s Bar, 1005 E. Washington St. in Joliet, the sheriff’s office said. She was driving east on Washington Street in a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Illinois license plate ZX33462.

On Wednesday, Joliet detectives turned the search over to the sheriff’s office, who will lead the investigation.

Kearns was described as a 4-foot-11, 100-pound white woman with long, brown hair, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a pink White Sox hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said Kearns has a red and black tattoo of the word “Warrior” on her left forearm, as well as a tattoo of a cross on her neck.

Anyone with information about her disappearance was asked to call sheriff’s office investigators at (815) 727-8574 or the Will County Dispatch Center at (815)727-8575.