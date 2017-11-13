32-year-old woman missing since Thursday from Auburn Gresham

Police are searching for a 32-year-old woman who was last seen last week in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Pearl Henyard was last seen Thursday in the 100 block of South Wallace, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Henyard is described as a 5-foot-5, 150-pound black woman with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with khaki pants and a blue jacket; and her hair is styled in short “twisties.”

She was driving a gray four-door 2008 Dodge Avenger with Illinois plates K963584; she was pulling a tan suitcase.

Police said she hangs out in the 1300 block of South Troy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.