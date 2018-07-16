Missing 45-year-old man last seen in Loop, family ‘extremely concerned’

A 45-year-old man who was reported missing Monday was last seen in the Loop and his family is “extremely concerned for his well-being,” according to police.

Michael Dandridge was last seen earlier in the day in the 100 block of North Wacker Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Dandridge was described as black with a medium complexion, about 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head, police said. He was last seen wearing a black cap, blue T-shirt, olive-colored shorts and a black backpack.

Anyone who sees him was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.