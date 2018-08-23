Missing 56-year-old woman last seen in Lincoln Park

An 56-year-old woman was reported missing Thursday after she was last seen near the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Katherine Simonette was last seen Tuesday and was missing from the 2000 block of North Clark Street, according to Chicago Police.

Simonette was described as a 187-pound, 5-foot-3 white woman with brown eyes and brown and grey hair, police said.

She is known to frequent Starbucks coffee shops and may appear in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.