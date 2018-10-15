Missing 58-year-old man last seen in Bronzeville

A 58-year-old man was reported missing Monday after he was last seen in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Earl Thompson, who also goes by the nickname “Junior,” was last seen in the 500 block of East 46th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Thompson, described as a 6-foot-1, 180-pound African-American man with brown eyes and a mostly bald head, was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a brown, rawhide jacket, a green shirt and black dress pants, police said. He was also wearing one black dress shoe and one black walking boot.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.