Missing 62-year-old man last seen in Grand Crossing in need of medical attention

Chicago Police are looking for a 62-year-old man who is in need of medical care.

Hollis Porter was reported missing by police Tuesday afternoon, according to a community alert.

Porter was last seen May 18 in the area of 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said. He is believed to be in need of medical care.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8274.