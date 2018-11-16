Missing 69-year-old man last seen South Chicago: police

A 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing Thursday morning from the South Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Vander Harris was last seen at 10 a.m. near the 7900 block of South Clyde Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. In addition to Alzheimer’s, police said he has dementia and may require medication.

Harris was possibly on his way to south suburban Glenwood, police said. He was described as a 6-foot-3, 240-pound black man with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.