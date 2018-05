Missing 72-year-old man with Alzheimers last seen in North Park located safely

A missing 72-year-old man with Alzheimers who was last seen Tuesday morning boarding a CTA bus in the North Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side has returned to his Lake View Home.

Trong Dang was last seen at 11:42 a.m. getting onto a southbound No. 82 Kimball-Homan bus from Foster, according to Chicago Police.

Police said Dang had returned to his home Tuesday evening.