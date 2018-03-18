Missing 76-year-old man last seen driving in Park Manor

Police are searching for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday morning from the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

James “Jimmy” Randolph was last seen driving a 1996 Buick LeSabre about 10 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Langley, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Randolph is described as a 5-foot-4, 194-pound black man with gray hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a brown sweater, a short black leather coat, black and white shoes and a Kangol hat.

The LeSabre is described as a maroon, four-door sedan with Illinois license plate No. P489429, police said. The license plates are set to expire this month.

Anyone with information about Randolph’s whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.