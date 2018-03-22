Missing 78-year-old man with dementia last seen near Lincoln Park

A 78-year-old man last seen blocks from Lincoln Park has been missing since Monday and has not taken his medication.

Kennedy Saez was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday at 430 W. North Ave., according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Saez, described as a white Hispanic man with gray hair, brown eyes and an olive skin tone, has been diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia, police said. He has not taken his medication since Monday.

He was last seen wearing a navy-colored baseball cap, a gray sweatshirt with horizontal white stripes, gray sweatpants and a white gym shoes, police said. His family said he frequents the areas of Halsted Street and Fullerton Avenue, and LaSalle and Clark streets.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 747-8380.