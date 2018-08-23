Missing 80-year-old man last seen in South Loop

An 80-year-old man was reported missing Thursday after he was last seen near the South Loop neighborhood.

Charles Spinks was last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday and was missing from the 800 block of South Park Terrace, according to Chicago Police.

Spinks was described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-7 black man with brown eyes and grey hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a checkered burgundy shirt, navy pants and black Nike shoes. He also wears a hearing aid.

He is known to frequent the area of DePaul University and may appear in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.