Missing Aurora woman, 18, may be in Chicago against her will

An 18-year-old woman reported missing from west suburban Aurora might be in Chicago against her will, according to police.

Rakiya Haynes was last seen Jan. 4 in the 1200 block of West 95th Place in the Washington Heights area, Aurora police said in a statement.

Police said she may be being held against her will by a male subject, police said.

She was described as 5-foot-4 and 213 pounds, according to police. Anyone who knows Haynes’ location was asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500.

Chicago police said they have not been contacted about Haynes.