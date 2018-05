Missing boy, girl last seen at Horner Park on Northwest Side

Police are looking for two children who have been missing since Tuesday from the Northwest Side.

James Stewart, 12, and Katherine Chanalata, 14, were last seen Tuesday at Horner Park, 2700 W. Montrose, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Police released their photos Wednesday and are asking anyone with information about them to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.