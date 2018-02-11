Missing Chicago man found dead in Dolton

A Chicago man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead Friday afternoon in south suburban Dolton.

Gregory Burnett, 44, of the Hyde Park neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Friday after being found in the 14600 block of South LaSalle Street in Dolton, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and Dolton police.

Burnett had last been seen near the 1400 block of West 127th Street in south suburban Calumet Park, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Dolton police did not immediately provide additional details about his death.

As of Sunday afternoon, an autopsy had not been conducted to rule on Burnett’s cause and manner of death.