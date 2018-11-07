Missing Chicago man’s backpack, bike found on Kenilworth beach

Authorities are looking for a Chicago man whose belongings were found partially buried Tuesday morning on a beach in north suburban Kenilworth.

Someone walking along Kenilworth Public Beach Tuesday morning found a bicycle and a backpack partially buried at the water’s edge, according to a statement from Kenilworth police. Officers checked the backpack and found identification for 44-year-old Mark Anthony Davenport inside.

Acquaintances last spoke to Davenport Sunday in the 2000 block of West Logan Boulevard, according to police. He hasn’t spoken to them since and “gave no indication that he was travelling to Kenilworth.”

Police released a photo of Davenport and are asking the public to help officers confirm his wellbeing. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 251-2141.