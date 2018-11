Missing Chicago woman last seen in Baltimore

Police are looking for a woman missing from Chicago who was last seen in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kemara “Kemi” Alliman, 32, was last seen in Baltimore Monday after attending a conference, according to Chicago police.

Alliman is described as a 5-foot-6 black woman weighing about 125 pounds, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 747-8274.