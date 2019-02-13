FOUND: Man missing from Crest Hill

Berto Arteaga was last seen Tuesday in southwest suburban Crest Hill.

A man reported missing from south suburban Crest Hill has been located.

Berto Arteaga, 71, was last seen driving a blue Chevy Colorado truck from his home Monday, Crest Hill police said in an endangered missing person alert. His phone last pinged on the Far South Side near the 2300 block of East 103rd Street.

Police canceled the alert on Wednesday afternoon, stating that he has been found and is safe. Further details were not provided.