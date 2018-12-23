Man, 19, missing from Englewood: police

Manuel "Man-Man" Hunter was last seen Wednesday in the area near the 5900 block of South Union. | Chicago police

A man was reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Manuel “Man-Man” Hunter was last seen Wednesday near the 5900 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said.

Hunter frequently visits the area near 79th Street and Western Avenue in Ashburn, according to police.

Hunter has schizophrenia and depression, police said. He was last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and black Nike gym shoes. Hunter was described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone who know’s Hunter’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8274.