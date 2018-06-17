Missing girl, 14, never returned home from school: police

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is missing from the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Fowsia Ibrahim went to school on Thursday but never returned home to the 1400 block of West Howard Street, according to Chicago Police.

Ibrahim is described as a 5-foot-5 black girl weighing about 130 pounds. She was last scene wearing a black shirt, a black and gray striped skirt and a yellow hijab, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit (312) 744-8266.