Missing girl, 15, last seen in West Englewood

Police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since Friday from West Englewood.

Raziyah Hammond, 15, was last seen in the 7000 block of South Claremont, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Police described Hammond as 5-foot-1, 125 pounds with brown eyes, a medium complexion and long, black hair. She was last seen wearing a long, olive-green jacket with a gray and white jogging suit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.