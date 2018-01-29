Missing girl, 16, found dead alongside downstate highway

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a missing 16-year-old girl was found dead Saturday afternoon in downstate Putnam County.

Officers responded at 12:57 p.m. when someone found a body in a ditch alongside Country Highway 850 North in Granville Township, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The body was later identified as Diamond Bradley, who had previously been reported missing from her hometown of Spring Valley.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday, the sheriff’s office. Bradley’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

No further information was immediately made available.