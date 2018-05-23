Missing girl found in Lawndale; charges pending against mother

Charges are pending against a mother who allegedly took her 3-month-old daughter without permission last week during a supervised visit in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Royalty Wolf was found at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Francisco, according to Chicago Police. Paramedics were called and took the girl to a hospital for evaluation.

A spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Child and Family Services said the girl was found safe.

“All of us at DCFS and at our foster care agency, Unity Parenting, are thrilled that Royalty Wolf has been found safe,” the agency said in a statement.

Royalty’s 24-year-old mother was taken into custody a short time after the girl was found in connection with her disappearance, police said. Charges were pending.

Royalty and her mother were last seen May 14 near the 1500 block of South Avers, according to authorities. The girl was put into foster care in April and Royalty was attending a supervised visit with her mother when she took the girl without permission.

Julianne Christine, Royalty’s foster mother, asked for the girl’s mother to turn the child in during a press conference held by the Missing Persons Awareness Network on Tuesday at Hamlin Park.

The case aide who was supervising the visit has been suspended while DCFS investigates the circumstances of the girl’s disappearance, a spokeswoman for the agency said.