Missing Gold Coast woman, 73, found after 2 months

A 73-year-old woman who was reported missing two months ago after leaving her home the day before in the Gold Coast neighborhood has been found.

Marie-Agnes Albertinetti was last seen Nov. 15 when she left her home in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Police announced Thursday that she had been located.