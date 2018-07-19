Missing Hanover Park man is visually impaired, has injured arm and ankle

Police are looking for a man visually impaired man with an injured arm and ankle who is missing from northwest suburban Hanover Park.

Mario Metoyer, 57, has been missing since July 8 from the 3500 block of Sandpiper Drive. He is a member of the People’s Church at 941 West Lawrence Avenue in Uptown where he was last seen, according to Chicago Police.

Metoyer has a cast on his right arm from an injury and walks with a limp due to an injury to his right ankle, police said.

He is described as a 5-foot-6 hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes weighing about 210 pounds, police said. He wears green reading glasses and was last seen wearing a short sleeved denim shirt, light blue gym shorts and blue and gray gym shoes.

He may attend services at the People’s Church Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit (312) 744-8266.