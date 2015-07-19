Missing Irving Park man with Alzheimer’s found

Police have located an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who left his home in the Northwest Side Irving Park neighborhood Saturday night and didn’t return.

Enrico Oropesa, 82, left his home in the 4300 block of North Kimball about 5 p.m. and didn’t return, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Oropesa suffers from Alzheimer’s and may not have known his way home, police said.

Police said Sunday morning that Oropesa was found safely but didn’t provide additional details.