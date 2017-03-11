Missing man, 27, last seen in Streeterville ‘may harm himself’

A 27-year-old man last seen Friday in the Near North Side Streeterville neighborhood has a history of depression and told others he might harm himself.

David Nevarez, of the Cragin neighborhood, was last seen about 2:30 p.m. near NBC Tower, 400, N. Columbus Drive, according to Chicago Police.

Nevarez was described as a “high-risk missing person,” police said.

He last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker, police said. He was also wearing dark-colored blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Police said Nevarez’s hair is longer — about shoulder length — than it appears in the photo released of him Friday, and he has a longer beard.

He was described as a white Hispanic man, about 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.