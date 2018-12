Man missing from West Side may need medical attention

Bobby Berry went missing from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side in October. | Chicago police

A 62-year-old man missing for months from the Austin neighborhood may need medical attention.

Bobby Berry was last seen Oct. 10 in the 600 block of South Central, according to Chicago police.

He frequently visits the area near Independence Boulevard and Roosevelt Road, police said.

Anyone who knows Berry’s location was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.