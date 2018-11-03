Missing man from Austin may need medication

A man reported missing from the West Side Austin neighborhood may be in need of his seizure medication, according to police.

Linell Edwards, 54, who goes by “Nell,” went missing from his home Tuesday in in the 1200 block of North Waller Avenue, Chicago police said.

Edwards was wearing a red jacket with the words “Lewis school” on the back, police said. He also wore a gray sweater, khaki-colored pants and black Nike shoes with white markings. Edwards left home without his seizure medication.

He was described as 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows Edward’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.